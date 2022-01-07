What is the Bulli Bai controversy?

Recently, a criminal and revolting app came to the public's attention–it listed nearly 100 Muslim women for a mock auction. The app featured one of the women every day and asked users to ‘bid' for them in an attempt to humiliate the targeted women. Named Bulli Bai–using a derogatory term–it was hosted by a Microsoft-owned GitHub. Police complaints filed by the targeted women and public outrage led to the app being taken down. Four youngsters have since been arrested by the Mumbai police–three in their twenties and one, a 19-year-old. Two are engineering students, one is a chemistry student and the third has cleared her twelfth exams.