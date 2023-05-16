What is the Aviation Working Group or AWG?

The Aviation Working Group (AWG) is a legal entity comprised of major aviation manufacturers, leasing companies and financial institutions that contribute to the development of policies, laws and regulations for aviation financing and leasing. The statutory objective of AWG, as set out in its memorandum of association, are to contribute to the development and acceptance of policies, laws, regulations and rules that:

(i) Facilitate advanced international aviation financing and leasing, and

(ii) Address inefficiencies in aviation financing or leasing or that constrain these transactions.

AWG is made up of the world's leading aviation manufacturers, financiers, and lessors.

