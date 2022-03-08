What is stagflation?

Stagflation is a state of an economy, when inflation remains persistently high, economic growth slows and unemployment remains high. Economists have warned that stagflation could set in, from the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy, particularly on emerging economies. This is how it unfolds: High inflation makes prices of goods and services costlier, while slowdown in growth impacts businesses. This results in high unemployment which leads to income loss of households. When there is stagflation, governments should ideally direct most of the expenditure to help small businesses. During such a period, central banks tend to keep loose monetary policies to help revive growth.