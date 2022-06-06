What is 'shrinkflation'?

'Shrinkflation' is companies reducing the size or quantity of a product while keeping the price same. This means that the price tag on the product does not change, but the price per unit of weight or volume increases. For example, let’s assume that a bar of a 155 grams dishwashing soap costs Rs 10. To cope with higher input costs and/or to cut costs, the company will now trim the size of the same product to 140 grams for the same Rs 10 price. Essentially, shrinkflation is hidden inflation. It leads to higher frequency of purchases by consumers, eating into their disposable incomes and reducing their purchasing power.