What is shilling and how does it affect crypto?

Shilling refers to the increasingly popular phenomenon of promoting any crypto coin through implicit advertising. As crypto trading becomes mainstream, advertisements about crypts have moved from being simple banners on websites to major TV ad campaigns. Social influencers create a buzz around a coin by personally endorsing it in public forums— with the pretence of unpaid promotion, when in fact he/she is being paid for his services. Usually a shill hopes to push investors to flood the cryptocurrency, raising the demand and spiking the price. Traditional financial markets have banned shilling to protect investors.