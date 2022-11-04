What is Section 45ZN of the RBI Act?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on November 4 to prepare the report detailing why the inflation target of 2-6 percent was missed for three consecutive quarters. This meeting was held under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI MPC and Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016. This section lays out what the RBI must include in its report. The report will state reasons for the failure, the RBI's steps taken so far, and the timeline within which inflation will be brought within target. This report must be sent to the Government of India within one month from the date of failure.