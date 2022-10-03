What is RBI’s Marginal Standing Facility?

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), banks can borrow an additional amount of overnight money from the central bank, in case liquidity in the banking system dries up. Banks can borrow funds against a collateral of government securities at the MSF rate. The MSF rate currently stands at 6.15 percent , or 25 basis points higher than the repo rate. Through this window, banks meet their emergency and temporary liquidity requirements. Banks borrow from the MSF using their excess g-sec holdings under the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) or by dipping into the SLR portfolio up to the prescribed limit.