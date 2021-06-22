business

What is Radio Garden that has hooked Indians?

Amid the social audio boom, the growth of Radio Garden has gone under the radar. So what is Radio Garden? It is platform streaming 33,000 radio stations from around the world, Japan to India to Americas, and everywhere in between. It started as non-profit in the Netherlands in 2013-16 and became an independent company in 2019. According to app analytics platform SensorTower, India is the largest market accounting for 30 percent of the 10.3 million downloads. Between May 18 and 24 alone, downloads increased 786 percent to 1.6 lakh, from 18,000 the previous week. There were rumours that it was designed by Indian Space Research Organisation; the agency clarified that it had no role in April 2021.