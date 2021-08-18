business

What is privacy-focused email server Helm?

Helm's tagline says “Own your data”. It quite literally means that. Helm is a device, a server in fact, that is installed in your premises, home or office, where you can store your emails. Unlike Gmail or Outlook, where you have no control about who accesses your data, Helm offers privacy and ownership over your personal information. One can import the contents of current email, say Gmail, to a Helm-based email account. This means no targeted advertising, no spam emails from businesses and people you don't know. Helm was founded by Giri Sreenivas and Dirk Sigurdson in 2015. It is pricey. It costs $199 for the server for 256 GB storage with an annual subscription of $99.