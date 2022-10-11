What is POTUS' stand on marijuana possession?

The President of the United States (POTUS) has announced that a pardon will be granted for all persons incarcerated in US federal prisons for simple possession of marijuana. Fulfilling one of his campaign promises, Joe Biden has also urged the state-level authorities to consider granting similar pardons for persons incarcerated in local prisons for possession of marijuana. "Too many lives have been upended," Biden said in his statement and also said that "nobody should be in prison for possession of marijuana." The announcement for pardon also comes with Biden calling for the initiation of an administrative process to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal laws.