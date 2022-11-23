What is plaguing the World Cup in Qatar?

The World Cup in Qatar has been mired in controversies. Human rights groups are in an uproar over the treatment of LGBTQ people in the country and the deaths of construction workers. FIFA is recovering from corruption scandals that cast aspersions on how Qatar was awarded the competition. Qatar has also banned the sale of alcohol at stadiums and fans traveling have had to face issues entering the stadiums. Some fans were also banned from entering Qatar. On the field as well seven national football teams, including England, were arm-twisted into not wearing a rainbow armband showing solidarity with LGBTQ rights. Questions have also risen around preferential treatment by referees.