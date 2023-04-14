What is natural gas pipeline tariff?

Natural gas pipeline tariff is the tariff charged by companies laying and operating pipelines for transportation of natural gas from source to the destination. Companies such as GAIL (India) and Petronet LNG are the major gas suppliers in India.

In India, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) regulates the pipeline tariff. To boost natural gas consumption in the country, the regulator recently hiked pipeline tariff of GAIL to Rs 58.61 per mmBtu, an increase of 45 percent.

[caption id="attachment_10379421" width="524"] Natural gas infrastructure[/caption]