What is marketing authorisation that Covishield has applied for?

Whenever a drugmaker wants to bring a new drug into the market, it has to apply for marketing authorisation. But isn't Covishield already in the market? That is because it has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) which is given to manage a public health emergency, like the pandemic. This is given even when the data available is limited, because benefits outweigh the risks. When there is enough data, companies apply for marketing authorisation, which reduces the drugmakers' regulatory burden, such as with follow-up procedures including checking for adverse effects of the vaccine shot. With full approval, they do not have to do these reviews as frequently.