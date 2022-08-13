What is Langya, the latest virus detected in China?

Langya Henipavirus is the latest in a series of new infectious viruses to be detected in China, this time in the town of Langya in eastern Shandong province with 35 infections identified so far. Also called LayV, it is related to the Nipah virus which claimed 17 lives in Kerala in 2018. While its origins are unclear, LayV transmits from animals to humans (zoonotic). With no reported human-to-human transmission, it is not as contagious as coronavirus. Preliminary studies of 26 patients with only LayV infection have shown fever, fatigue, and cough as the immediate symptoms. An estimated 35% of patients showed headaches, vomiting, and impaired liver function. Low platelet count was also noted among some.