What is Krishi Udan 2.0?

On October 27, the government launched the Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme, to support air transport of agricultural products. It will facilitate the building of cargo-related infrastructure in 53 airports, particularly those of north-east, hilly and tribal regions. Under the scheme, full waiver of airport charges will be granted to agri-produce, at select airports; and an online platform named E-KUSHAL (Krishi Udaan for Sustainable Holistic Agri-Logistics) will be developed. The online platform will make it easier to disseminate information related to the transportation of agricultural produce and to the scheme; and to monitor the implementation of the scheme. Later, E-KUSHAL may be merged with National Agriculture Market (e-NAM).