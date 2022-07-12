What is ‘internationalisation' of rupee?

Internationalisation of rupee means adopting full capital account convertibility. Capital account tracks movement of capital between two countries via investments and loans. A fully convertible capital account means that there is no restriction on the amount of rupees you can convert into foreign currency to buy any asset overseas. Similarly, there are no restraints on overseas investors to bring in dollars or acquire assets in India. While greater internationalisation of the rupee can lower transaction costs of cross-border trade and investment operations by mitigating exchange rate risk, that it can also complicate the conduct of monetary policy.