What is India's vaccination plan for 15-18 year olds?

India will start inoculating 15-to-18 year olds from January 3, 2022. Those born in 2007 or earlier will be eligible under this category, and they will be administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Appointments can be booked via the Co-win app. States will have to ensure separate queues and teams for this drive. The decision to vaccinate children comes in the wake of the recent global surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the new variant of Covid19--Omicron. Apart from India, countries such as Italy, Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the USA have started vaccinating their children.