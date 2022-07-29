What is India's strategy against Monkeypox?

After four confirmed cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research is working with the central government to come up with a strategy to contain the outbreak of the disease. As part of the strategy to tackle Monkeypox the government has increased surveillance and asked that all incoming patients through international airports and sea ports be screened. Furthermore, individual states are also taking measures to control any possible spread of infection. The central government has also ordered the administration to reserve beds for Monkeypox in COVID-designated hospitals. The centre is also looking to develop new drugs and diagnostics and has also invited pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine.