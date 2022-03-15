What is India's next vaccination drive?

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that starting March 16, India will begin vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years. Everyone above the age of 14 is already being vaccinated. In this leg of India's vaccination drive against COVID-19, all senior citizens above the age of 60 will be eligible to receive a precautionary dose, or booster dose. The condition of prevailing co-morbidity for being eligible for a booster dose is being done away with, the minister announced. For children in the age group of 12-14 years, the vaccine to be administered will be Corbevax, manufactured by Biological Evans of Hyderabad.