What is Google's new ‘Helpful Content' algorithm ?

Set to be launched next week, Google's new 'helpful content' algorithm is a new update to its global site and will affect all searched pages. Introducing a new signal to rank web pages, it aims to boost content written for people and devalue content written primarily for SEO. Google said the move will ensure users see more original content written by people, for people, rather than content made primarily for search engine traffic. It will greatly affect current search and advertising trends. It is expected to alter trends in e-commerce, travel, news, and other industries.