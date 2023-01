What is Expression of Interest in a deal?

An Expression of Interest (EOI) is a document shared by a potential buyer to the seller. It is one of the initial transaction documents indicating a serious intent from the buyer to buy the company involved. It includes details such as the price offered, methodology of valuation, transaction structure, management retention details, approval needed for the transaction, business conduct and confidentiality. The EOI document is also referred to as indications of interest (IOI).