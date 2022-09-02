What is Ethereum Merge?

The crypto industry has been busy discussing Ethereum Merge, as one of the most awaited announcements this year. It will change Ethereum to a proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism from its existing proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism, making the cryptocurrency more energy efficient and carbon effective, which has been a major concern. The industry experts believe that this merge can bring back the momentum in the industry which has been facing multiple challenges due to the market crash.

As per an official Ethereum blog post, ETH users will not need to do anything to prepare for it, but for a few hours, some leading exchanges may freeze the ETH before and after the Merge.