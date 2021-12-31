What is escheat?

It's not a Spanish swindler. Jokes aside, it is the right a government has to a person's property, if the person died intestate. That is, if the person died before making a will or naming an heir. The government can also exercise this right if an heir hasn't claimed the inheritance for a period of time. In 2015, the Indian government claimed such property of Indians who migrated from Pakistan during Partition. The assets had been transferred from Pakistan in 1961, and public notices had been sent out twice in 1979 and 1991 to alert claimants. As of December 2020, nearly Rs 1.5 trillion was found to be lying unclaimed in banks and insurance companies.