What is Embedded Insurance?

Embedded Insurance is like an add-on charge or benefit that a customer can choose during a product or service purchase at any online or offline point-of-sale. Embedded insurance isn't a new innovation; however, the use-cases have widened over the years. For example, the oldest form is purchasing life insurance at the airport before a flight, and now it goes with product delivery, electronics, and more. The Embedded Insurance market in India has been growing and gaining more importance post-pandemic. India's embedded finance industry is poised to grow to Rs 1.16 lakh crore by 2029.