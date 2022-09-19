What is EASE 4.0?

Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) 4.0 is a government reform for public sector banks (PSBs) to facilitate smart banking. The reforms under EASE 4.0 pertain to co-lending with non-banking finance companies, digital, agriculture financing, and technological resilience for 24 X 7 banking. A huge focus is also given to data analytics, automation, and digitisation. Based on the adherence to norms, the EASE index measures the performance of each state-run bank on more than 135 objective metrics across five themes. It provides all PSBs with a comparative evaluation showing where banks stand on the basis of the benchmarks and among their peers on the reforms agenda.