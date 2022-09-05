What is e-RUPI?

The e-RUPI is an one-time payment mechanism system wherein beneficiaries of government schemes and other initiatives receive capital up to Rs 1 lakh directly on their phones via SMS or a QR code. Developing countries including India have set in place several direct beneficiary schemes intended towards empowering the poorest citizens. There have always been reports of corruption linked to such schemes and the e-RUPI can help reduce such instances. The biggest strength of e-RUPI is that it is secure, as details of beneficiaries are completely confidential and the required amount is already stored in the voucher. e-RUPI was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.