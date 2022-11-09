What is driving the commodities rally?

The entire commodity pack rallied from the start of November on cues around China’s potential exit from “dynamic zero-Covid policy” which triggered hopes for earlier re-opening. Bloomberg report suggests solid indications around Chinese officials starting a dialog to ease Covid Zero Policy. A Goldman Sachs’ China economist believes that recent headlines simply mark the start of the multi-month preparation for re-opening once the winter flu season has passed. The Zero-Covid Strategy aims to show zero tolerance towards Covid, to protect people’s lives. An exit would mean a return of risk appetite which augurs well for metals.

Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.