What is driving the commodities rally?

The entire commodity pack rallied from the start of November on cues around China's potential exit from “dynamic zero-Covid policy” which triggered hopes for earlier re-opening. Bloomberg report suggests solid indications around Chinese officials starting a dialog to ease Covid Zero Policy. A Goldman Sachs' China economist believes that recent headlines simply mark the start of the multi-month preparation for re-opening once the winter flu season has passed. The Zero-Covid Strategy aims to show zero tolerance towards Covid, to protect people's lives. An exit would mean a return of risk appetite which augurs well for metals.