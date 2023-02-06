What is driving RPF's new crackdown on smoking?

The Indian Railways has launched a slew of initiatives against smoking and carrying inflammable items. The national carrier has instructed zonal railways to initiate intensive awareness drive of seven days to educate all the stakeholders, including railway users and employees, about precautions to be taken against fire incidents. The move by IR comes after a slew of fire-related incidents were reported not only from on board trains, but also at rail premises. Railway Board said it will also launch a surprise drive against smokers in trains and at stations. In 2021, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the ticket-checking staff caught 751 commuters on trains and railway premises for smoking.