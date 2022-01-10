What is Deltacron?

As Omicron-led third wave sweeps through India, researchers in Cyprus have detected a new coronavirus strain that combines traits of both the Delta and Omicron variants. They have called it 'Deltacron'. It has Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes. According to experts, it is not a cause for concern yet, especially since the researchers haven't established how contagious or virulent it is. Some have even opined that the Deltacron is not a real variant of SARS-CoV-2 at all and that it may have showed up due to contamination in the lab. The researchers at Cyprus continue to defend their finding.