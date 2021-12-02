What is cross-border insolvency?

Rich Indians have developed a habit of scarpering, after defaulting on massive loans and filing for insolvency, only to live in luxury in another country. They may need to mend ways soon, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs publishing a draft framework proposing cross- border insolvency proceedings, based on the UNCITRAL (United Nations Commission on International Trade Law). This means amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and empowering foreign creditors and insolvency professionals to approach local courts against the shareholders of defaulting Indian companies. Creditors to Indian companies from India and from other countries stand to benefit. The UNCITRAL model has so far been adopted by 49 countries.