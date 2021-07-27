business

What is behind continued deal momentum in IT?

TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech continue to see deal momentum, a mix of large and mid-sized ones, as enterprises accelerate their shift to digital. Most of the deals concern digital transformation as companies migrate to the cloud and invest in digital capabilities. Many of the global enterprises had paused spending over the last few quarters due to the pandemic to conserve cash. What the companies are seeing, executives explained, is the accumulation of demand from last year. While uncertainties remain, clients are engaging more and IT majors expect the momentum to continue. Sectors in which the deal pipeline is strong include financial services, retail, and healthcare.