What is Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The Rs. 64,000-crore health mission is meant to plug the gaps in the public health infrastructure, in terms of critical care facilities, and primary care in urban and rural areas. It will build capabilities in responding to public health emergencies or disease outbreaks; provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high-focus states; and establish 11,024 urban health and wellness centres across the country. The health mission also aims at establishing an IT-enabled disease-surveillance system, through a network of laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels.