What is an FCNR account?

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), is like a fixed deposit account that is opened for depositing overseas income. The account is held in foreign currencies like the US dollar, pound sterling, euro among others. The money in these accounts saves risk of exchange rate fluctuations. These deposits can be opened for tenures from one year to up to five years. The interest earned on these deposits is tax free, while the principal amount is completely transferrable. If the deposit is prematurely withdrawn before one year, interest is not paid. The Reserve Bank of India, on July 6, gave greater freedom to banks to raise foreign currency deposits from non-residents.