What is an electronic gold receipt?

SEBI is proposing a regulatory framework for setting up a gold exchange. The government wants India's outsized influence in the physical market for gold to be visible in the financial market for gold as well. Apart from influencing the gold price more directly, it's another way of getting people to not hoard gold, by creating an exchange that provides transparent pricing and liquidity (to cash or back to gold). SEBI's concept paper proposes issuing an electronic gold receipt in exchange pf physical gold (similar to equity shares), deposited with a vault manager (like a depositary participant) and this receipt can then be traded.