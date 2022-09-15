What is an electronic bank guarantee?

An electronic bank guarantee (e-BG) is a substitute to paper-based guarantees. It can be processed, stamped, verified and delivered instantly, compared with the time-consuming paper-based process. Paper-based bank guarantees typically take 3-to-5 day as the process involves physical pick up from the bank, courier to the beneficiary, stamping and re-verifying. An e-BG eliminates physical stamping and replaces it with e-stamping. The applicant and beneficiary can instantly view a bank guarantee. An e-BG also provides for enhanced security and reduces the possibility of fraud. HDFC Bank, on September 12, issued the country's first e-BG in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL).