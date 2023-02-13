What is Aero India and why is it important?

The 14th edition of Aero India 2023, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition, will start at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on February 13. The event on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities' is aimed at bolstering the 'Make in India' campaign. The five-day biennial air show will end on February 17. A total of 809 exhibitors will be participating in the biennial show. 251 agreements worth Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defense companies. The Aero India show will be open to the general public on February 16 and 17. Each ticket costs Rs. 2500 and they can be bought on the official website aeroindia.gov.in