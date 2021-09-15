What is A15 Bionic and why is it in the news?

A15 Bionic is the fastest chip in a smartphone with its central processing unit (CPU) is up to 50 percent faster and the graphics processing unit up to 30 percent faster than competition, claims Apple. It will be used in the iPhone 13 line-up launching later this year. The chip has nearly 15 billion transistors to tackle demanding tasks, including the new computational photography features that will be available in upcoming iPhones. While it outsources the manufacturing of these chipset, Apple controls their integration with its hardware and software, in a bid to gain a greater control of its product and technology destiny.