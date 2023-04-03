What is a zombie firm?

A zombie firm is a loss making and debt-ridden firm that consumes the financial resources of lenders such as banks. These firms do not make any major investment and expansion plans for the longer run, and take credit to survive in the shorter run. These firms produce negative return on investments and, as a result, affect the credit functioning of banks. Also, zombie firms are very sensitive to changes in the monetary policy of the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), zombie firms in India make up for around 10 percent of the total debt given to the non-financial corporate sector.