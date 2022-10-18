 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC Minis

What is a State Development Loan (SDL)?

Oct 18, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

State Development Loan (SDL) is a bond issued by state governments to fund their fiscal deficit. Each state can borrow up to a set limit. SDLs pay interest on a half-yearly basis and repay the principal amount on maturity. These bonds are issued generally for 10-year but they can be issued with other maturities too. SDLs are less riskier than AAA-rated corporate bonds as it has a sovereign guarantee. The yield on these papers are usually higher than the benchmark government bonds. Investors who are risk-averse and looking for security on investment can buy these securities. SDL issues are managed by the Reserve Bank of India.

TAGS: #bond market #investing #MC Mini #state development loan
first published: Oct 18, 2022 04:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.