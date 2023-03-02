What is a social-loan market?

A social-loan market is where loans are issued to fund projects that further a social cause. These loans can help finance an environmental or social-welfare project, among others. Lenders in this market are varied, including banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech lenders. Lenders, most of the time, offer these loans as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). The lenders and the borrowers of these loans are the responsible parties to direct these loans towards the stated social cause. Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI) issued a syndicated, social-loan facility for $1 billion. It was the largest ESG loan by a commercial bank in the Asia Pacific region.