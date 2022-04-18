What is a poison pill?

This comes from a wartime practice, of soldiers or spies carrying a vial of poison to ingest in case of capture. Similarly, when a company management or board fears a hostile takeover, they take a ‘poison pill'--an action that could be bad for the financial interest of the shareholders--to resist the bid. When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter's stock from the open market for $54.2 per share, it was against the social-media company's board's wishes. So, the board decided to issue a lot of new shares–in a limited duration shareholder rights plan–which effectively makes it more expensive for the Tesla founder to own more than 15% of Twitter.