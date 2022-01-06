What is a multi-asset allocation fund?

Even if you are an equity investor, it is advisable to invest a bit in fixed-income investments, and vice versa. All eggs in one basket is risky. Some mutual-fund schemes, such as multi-asset allocation fund (MAAF), are good with such asset diversification. They invest in equities, bonds and gold. The division is either pre-decided or, in some cases, the fund manager decides the allocation. As per AMFI data, there are 10 such MAAFs in the industry that collectively manage Rs 18,296 crore worth of assets. An MAAF may appeal to those investing directly or even to those who'd like a small portion of their wealth managed this way.