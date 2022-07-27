What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit (LC) is a document issued by banks or other financial institutions to guarantee timely payment by buyers to the sellers. If the buyer fails to make the payment, the bank pays the full or the remaining amount on behalf of the buyer. The letters are issued against securities and issuers charge a fee for it. In international trade, when factors such as distance, different regulatory environments and lack of personal connect make transactions difficult, these letters offer a convenient payment mechanism. Recently, the Finance Ministry allowed private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to issue LCs for defense-related deals.