What happens to unclaimed deposits in banks?

An unclaimed deposit is a deposit which does not see any activity like infusion of funds, withdrawal, etc. from the depositor for 10 years or more, and is deemed as an inactive deposit. Banks have to report the number of unclaimed deposits and the amount of the same to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). After this, the unclaimed deposits are transferred to RBI's Depositors Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF). The regulator then creates awareness campaigns to inform depositors of these unclaimed deposits. As on March 2022, the total amount of unclaimed deposits with Indian banks is around Rs 48,262 crore, according to RBI data.