What does India's first media-tech unicorn Amagi do?

The pandemic is not only changing how we watch content, it is also transforming how media and broadcast companies deliver it to consumers across the world as they increasingly adopt cloud-based software solutions. Media-tech company Amagi, which has been an early mover in this space, recently gained unicorn status with a new $95 million fundraise. The startup's technology helps media companies to create, distribute and monetise live video channels across various platforms including connected TV, video streaming services, cable services and broadcast television. Demand for these software solutions has increased with growing consumption of online video content.