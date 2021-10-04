What does improvement in GST collections point to?

The economy is shaking off its pandemic-induced stupor with vigour. India's Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore for the third month in a row--at Rs. 1.17 lakh crore for September. It was 23 percent higher than what it had been in the same period a year ago, and was the highest in five months since April, when revenue was at a record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore. According to experts and analysts, buoyancy in the collection indicates economic recovery and acceleration in business activity. The collections are expected to rise further with the start of festive season.