What do RBI's new AML rules say?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put in place anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines for regulated entities (RE). As per the guidelines, there shall be a Know Your Customer (KYC) policy duly approved by the Board of RE, which shall entail four key elements: customer acceptance, risk management policies, customer identification procedures and monitoring of transactions. REs shall carry out ‘Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorist Financing (TF) Risk Assessment' exercise periodically, as per the mandate. The outcome of the exercise shall be put up to the Board, and should be available to competent authorities, it added.