What do RBI rules say about recovery agents' role?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 12 issued fresh instructions to regulated entities barring recovery agents from resorting to intimidation of borrowers. As per the existing guidelines, banks and other lenders must publish details of all recovery agencies engaged by them on their websites. In addition, recovery agents should not resort in intimation or harassment, either verbal or physical, against any person in their debt collection efforts. These agents cannot send inappropriate messages to borrowers in any form, make threatening or anonymous calls. They cannot call the borrower before 8 am and after 7 pm for recovery of overdue loans.