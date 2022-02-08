What do crypto miners do?

Cryptocurrency miners validate and confirm new transactions to the blockchain and prevent double-spending--when an owner illicitly spends the same currency twice. In addition, miners also help introduce new bitcoins into the system. To 'mine' a bitcoin, a person has to solve a complex puzzle to arrive at the right answer (or at the closest answer) to a numeric problem. Mining appeals to many crypto investors because the miners receive rewards for their work with crypto tokens. In addition, a coin miner may also enjoy "voting" power when changes are proposed in the Bitcoin network protocol, also known as a Bitcoin Improvement Protocol.